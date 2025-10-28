LifeNet Health Partners with Bisk Amplified to Empower Employee Growth and Workforce Development

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeNet Health , a global leader in transplant solutions and regenerative medicine, is partnering with Bisk Amplified to expand professional development opportunities for its employees. This strategic collaboration provides team members with access to world-class online courses and certificate programs from top institutions, helping them grow skills, advance careers, and drive innovation in healthcare.Access to Top-Tier LearningThrough Bisk Amplified, LifeNet Health employees can enroll in programs from:• Michigan State University• Emory University & Emory Executive Education (Goizueta Business School)• Southern Methodist University• Kelley School of Business Executive Education Programs• And moreThe initiative is designed to strengthen expertise in leadership, management, healthcare strategy, and emerging fields, ensuring employees are equipped to meet the demands of an evolving healthcare landscape.A Commitment to Growth“Education is more than a personal achievement — it’s a powerful way to shape the future of LifeNet Health," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "Every new skill, certificate, or degree you pursue strengthens our collective ability to innovate, serve, and lead with compassion. By investing in your growth, you are helping us live our mission every day: Saving Lives. Restoring Health. Giving Hope.”Bisk Amplified’s Perspective“LifeNet Health is a pioneer in regenerative medicine and a leader in advancing healthcare innovation,” said Dr. Jennifer King , SVP of Workforce and Education at Bisk. “We are proud to support their mission by providing employees with accessible, high-impact education that empowers them to grow personally and professionally, while contributing to the vital work of healing and saving lives.”Looking AheadThis partnership demonstrates a shared vision of cultivating a future-ready workforce — one that is skilled, innovative, and prepared to deliver meaningful impact in patients’ lives worldwide.Learn MoreTo explore programs and enrollment details, visit www.lifenethealth.org or www.biskamplified.com

