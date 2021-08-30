Businesses, Employees Confused about COVID-19 Workplace
Requirements Can Turn to Compliance Learning Solutions for Answers
The course library is constantly expanding to meet the burgeoning need, as well as to adapt to changes in regulations, guidelines and workplace conditions.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delta variant surge has revealed a painful truth: COVID-19 isn’t going away, and the need for businesses and individuals to follow virus protection protocols, and for employers to train employees on how to stay safe, remains acute.
Doing so is becoming increasingly challenging as states across the nation implement different, and sometimes conflicting, policies and guidelines. Yet, businesses who fail to take the necessary steps can be vulnerable to costly COVID-related workplace lawsuits. In addition, they can face lost revenue and damage to their reputations if they must close, or if they can’t maintain an adequate staff, because of COVID.
Fortunately, a company called Compliance Learning Solutions has developed a full suite of easy, affordable and thorough online courses to help employers, employees and the public understand their responsibilities, as well as their opportunities to protect themselves from the dangerous outcome exposure to the virus can cause.
Compliance Learning Solutions offers content designed by industry experts. The courses are compatible with mobile devices, the content is priced competitively and is easy to navigate, and participants receive a Certificate of Completion after successfully finishing their course work.
"Compliance training is necessary, and it can even be mandatory. Our courses can help not only business owners, but their staffs, too. And they will receive excellent support from our team of experts," says Michelle Bordovsky, founder of Compliance Learning Solutions.
In addition to COVID-19 employee and employer training, the company has three new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) courses, as well as numerous other time-efficient, engaging and cost-effective compliance learning courses for busy professionals, including HIPAA, Texas H.B. 300, Sexual Harassment, Bloodborne Pathogens, Cultural Diversity, Ergonomics and Workplace Violence Training.
Courses offered by Compliance Learning Solutions are specifically designed to answer the kinds of crucial questions that can be the difference in whether a business succeeds or fails, while providing vital information that can help employees stay safe.
Established in 2012, Compliance Learning Solutions specializes in compliance-centered
e-learning courseware. The content is consumable by people all over the globe, and the materials are available 24 hours a day – seven days a week.
Industries Compliance Learning Solutions serves includes:
– Capital Equipment
– Religious Organization
– Dental
– Waste Management
– Funeral
– Health and Wellness
– Home Health Care
– Hospice
– Hospitals
– Insurance
– Medical
– Nursing and Residential Care
– Pharmaceutical
– Psychiatric
– Education
– Transportation
– Universities
