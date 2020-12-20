CLS is Vital Support Mechanism for Success Against COVID-19
Compliance Learning Solutions Provides Online Training for Businesses, Employees
This can have dangerous consequences, including financial implications from the potential liabilities businesses can face when they fail to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 associated issues.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the world rightfully celebrates the historic arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it’s important to understand that getting immunized does not, by itself, eliminate the need for virus protection protocols.
Even with the vaccine rollout underway, wearing a mask and educating yourself about how to stay safe remain important elements of protection for companies, individuals, and for those we encounter in our daily lives.
For the foreseeable future, success in stopping the pandemic will continue to be a challenge that will require every support mechanism at our nation’s disposal, says Michelle Bordovsky, founder of a family-run, Texas-based on-line training company called Compliance Learning Solutions (https://www.compliancelearningsolutions.com/).
During the holiday season, especially, it is easy to overlook the need to remain diligent. Family gatherings and celebratory parties – whether corporate-sponsored or private engagements – can cause many to let their guard down resulting in continued virus spread. Dinners, dancing, hugs, gift exchanges and other expressions of joy can make social distancing an afterthought.
Bordovsky says this can have dangerous consequences, including financial implications from the potential liabilities businesses can face when they fail to anticipate, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 associated issues. Already, nearly 7,000 complaints regarding COVID-19 employment litigation have been filed against companies nationwide.
With that in mind, the easy, engaging and effective on-line training provided by Compliance Learning Solutions (CLS) can be as impactful in reducing risk for employers and employees as following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and complying with regulations of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
“Business owners should be asking two important questions,” Bordovsky says. ‘Will our staff be prepared to safely return to work, and how can we protect our business from COVID-related workplace lawsuits?’ “The on-line training offered by CLS can ensure that businesses stay ahead of the curve, protect their business, employees and customers, and be ready to hit the ground running in 2021.”
CLS offers two specialized, self-paced COVID on-line training courses. A 30-minute employee training course is designed to help essential workers and those returning to the job place understand best safety practices regarding COVID-19, as outlined by the CDC and OSHA. A 60-minute employer training course is designed to help small business owners, employers and managers mitigate exposure to potential COVID-19 liability concerns and help return their employees to work safely and responsibly.
Participants who successfully finish the company’s courses can download and print a Certificate of Completion. The cost is as low as $3 per course. Already, 16 states have mandated by state law that anyone returning to work complete COVID-19 employee training.
Among the many categories of businesses CLS serves are:
• Business Associates
• Attorneys
• Dental Offices
• Restaurants
• Retail Businesses
• Medical Offices
• Manufacturing
Compliance Learning Solutions, established in 2012, offers numerous time-efficient, engaging and cost-effective compliance learning courses for both employees and employers. In addition to Covid-19 training, these include HIPAA, Texas HB 300, Sexual Harassment, Bloodborne Pathogens, Cultural Diversity, Ergonomics, Personal Protective Equipment and Workplace Violence.
