Compliance Learning Solutions Develops New Online PPE Training Courses

PPE Training for Dental Professionals

New Training Courses Include PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for Medical, Dental, and Industrial Applications

Properly using Personal Protection Equipment can play an essential role in safeguarding public health”
— Michelle Bordovsky
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News about the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant continues to be alarming, with states like New York now mandating vaccinations for certain indoor activities, while others, like Louisiana, are requiring face masks be worn in all indoor public spaces. Similar requirements are expected to accelerate nationally, as the pandemic’s havoc continues.

A Texas-based company called Compliance Learning Solutions (https://www.compliancelearningsolutions.com) has developed three new online courses designed to help workers, industrial professionals and medical professionals protect themselves from the dangerous outcome exposure to the virus can cause.

Combined, the engaging and cost-effective courses will give participants the skills to:

• Recognize the right PPE for each scenario or situation
• Gain awareness of how to wear PPE properly, by type
• Keep PPE in good condition and appropriate working order for the job at hand
• Explain in detail the different types of personal protective equipment
• Identify proper uses of head, hand, eye/face, foot, ear, and respiratory PPE
• Differentiate proper care and maintenance of PPE
• Create a safe workplace environment for all workers

Each course costs $20, with multiple discount opportunities available.

“Properly using Personal Protection Equipment can play an essential role in safeguarding public health,” says Michelle Bordovsky, founder of Compliance Learning Solutions. “We’re proud to do our part to educate the public and companies on how best to use PPE, as we all strive to defeat COVID and return to normalcy.”

Compliance Learning Solutions, established in 2012, specializes in compliance-centered e-learning courseware. Even though this business is Texas-made, the content is consumable by people all over the globe, and the materials are available 24 hours a day – seven days a week.
The company also offers numerous other time-efficient compliance learning courses for busy professionals, including COVID-19, HIPAA, Texas HB 300, Sexual Harassment, Bloodborne Pathogens Training, Cultural Diversity Training, Ergonomics, Personal Protective Equipment Training and Workplace Violence Training.

Industries Compliance Learning Solutions serves includes:

– Capital Equipment
– Religious Organization
– Dental
– Waste Management
– Funeral
– Health and Wellness
– Home Health Care
– Hospice
– Hospitals
– Insurance
– Medical
– Nursing and Residential Care
– Pharmaceutical
– Psychiatric
– Education
– Transportation
– Universities


Michelle Bordovsky
Compliance Learning Solutions
+13183470289 ext.
support@compliancelearningsolutions.com
