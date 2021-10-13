SpotMe Joins Veeva’s Technology Partner Program To Support Large-Scale Life Sciences Event Experiences

SpotMe Anywhere Connector for Veeva CRM Events Management Veeva and SpotMe SpotMe engagement capabilities for webinars, hybrid and virtual events, and Veeva CRM Event Management

SpotMe Anywhere integrates with Veeva CRM Events Management to deliver personalized interactions and ensure efficient compliance

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpotMe, a leading business-to-business event marketing platform, today announced the company has joined the Veeva Technology Partner Program and launched a connector from SpotMe Anywhere to Veeva CRM Events Management. The integrated solution helps medical and commercial teams better plan, deliver, and measure in-person, hybrid, and virtual event experiences for healthcare professionals (HCPs).

Veeva CRM Events Management helps field teams plan and execute the full spectrum of events, supporting compliance requirements and multichannel marketing strategies by providing a complete view of all customer interactions in Veeva CRM. Life sciences companies can use the SpotMe Anywhere platform to produce and host larger web or mobile events, and then pull event participant insights into Veeva CRM for compliant post-event HCP engagement.

Following a tectonic shift in event marketing, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies are investing in new hybrid and virtual event technologies to accelerate relationships with HCPs. As they scale event operations, these life sciences companies are adopting advanced solutions like SpotMe Anywhere and Veeva CRM Events Management to more holistically manage attendee data across all types of event experiences, from webinars to large-scale hybrid events.

SpotMe Anywhere enables companies to personalize event experiences with event registration and attendance data, invitation links, event content, live engagement data, on-demand videos, polling, Q&A, and forms. In addition, SpotMe Studio helps event teams produce and stream live sessions.

With granular data analytics from SpotMe Anywhere, medical and commercial teams get a clear view of all HCP event interactions to create compelling calls-to-actions. Veeva CRM then enriches HCPs profiles with event engagement data, enabling targeting and personalization for follow-up campaigns and visits. As a result, event teams and delivery partners can reduce costs, increase efficient data capture, and strengthen HCP engagement at scale.

“Veeva is the industry standard for managing life sciences events with advanced compliance requirements,” said Pierre Metrailler, CEO at SpotMe. “Together with Veeva, we are helping medical and commercial teams scale their event experiences to help build stronger HCP relationships.”

The SpotMe Anywhere Connector for Veeva CRM Events Management is available today for customers with SpotMe Anywhere Enterprise plans. For more information, register at https://spotme.com/product/veeva/.

SpotMe is the event management platform for B2B marketers. With over 2 million users, G2 and Forrester say we are one of the key contenders in the space. 4 of the Big Four firms, 15 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and 300+ leading technology, financial and professional services companies use SpotMe to accelerate business relationships and grow revenue. Our software powers virtual events, webinars, and hybrid meetings with apps, video, attendee engagement and analytics. SpotMe has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.