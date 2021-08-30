Position Announcement: Associate Leadership Legislative Assistant  

Associate Leadership Legislative Assistant Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus Salary: Associate Legislative Assistant salary starts at $42,732/year and increases depending on a combination of prior work experience and higher education attendance. Salary determination for Legislative Assistant positions is formula based and includes previous paid, related work experience and (up to) four years of higher education attendance Reports to: Representative, Chief of Staff and Executive Legislative Assistant Location: This position is based in Olympia during session. Interim location is Olympia or a District Office. Occasional travel within the district and to Olympia are required Job Type: Exempt To Apply: Send electronically a cover letter and résumé in one document to: jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicants are encouraged to submit materials as soon as possible. The position is open until filled.

COVID-19 Alert: Due to operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, until further notice, all House staff are authorized to telework.

AGENCY DESCRIPTION: The House of Representatives is comprised of the elected members of the House of Representatives and the staff necessary to carry out the business of a legislative branch of government. Staff workgroups include nonpartisan staff, Democratic caucus staff, and Republican caucus staff. Each caucus has partisan staff positions that assist the members of the House. The Democratic Caucus consists of the Democratic members of the Washington State House (HDC).

PREFERRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES

Minimum 1-2 years of prior paid work history

Prior office management and administrative support experience

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Highly organized and able to perform multiple detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints

Experience conducting complex and detailed scheduling, making travel arrangements and managing office budgeting/reimbursement procedures

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word, Outlook and Teams, with the ability to work with speed and accuracy in these programs.

Experience scheduling meetings using video conference technology including Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services

Flexibility to travel to requested locations to attend meetings and provide staff support to the member

Ability to work independently, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

Candidates with non-traditional backgrounds encouraged to apply

TYPICAL ASSIGNMENTS

Office Management:

Work with the Speaker’s Executive Legislative Assistant to: Manage daily operation of Olympia and/or district office Maintain electronic and physical filing and organizational systems for office operations, committees, task forces, and ongoing projects Maintain office records in accordance with the Washington State Public Records Act Answer phone and act as first point of contact for all callers and visitors, observing formal professional protocol in all external communications Manage the Representative’s calendar with a high level of accuracy, including complex scheduling assignments, individual appointments, group meetings, public events, and travel arrangements Respond to staff, constituent, and stakeholder appointment requests Plan and organize virtual and in-person town hall meetings Coordinate meeting preparation materials when needed During session, attend meetings with constituents on member’s behalf, as needed



Correspondence & Writing:

Draft responses on behalf of the Representative to constituent emails, letters, and phone calls. Manage a high volume of constituent inquiries

Draft correspondence to agencies and other elected officials

Coordinate between Communications staff and the Representative to prepare articles, newsletters, press releases, speeches, and talking points

Casework & Constituent Service:

Facilitate communication between constituents and government agencies, assisting constituents in accessing services, and researching and solving complex problems

Serve as a liaison between the Representative and constituents of the Legislative District; exercising independent judgment and providing high level customer service

Additional Administrative Work:

Provide administrative support to the Chief of Staff, including scheduling during the legislative session

Work with the Speaker’s Attorney and Deputy Chief of staff, providing administrative support for the Rules Committee and floor action

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.