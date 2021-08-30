MAGNAFLOW Announces Street Series Exhaust System Preorders for 2021+ Ford Bronco
MagnaFlow’s years of developing premium exhaust products for the most popular off-road vehicles translates into the best experience for full-size Bronco owners.OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow is taking the technical knowledge gained through years of building highly sought-after Jeep products and applying it to the Wrangler’s latest competitor, the revived Ford Bronco. As the first option announced in the developing product lineup for the full-size vehicle, the new MagnaFlow Street Series axle-back exhaust system provides owners of the 2021+ Ford Bronco (2.3L and 2.7L) with an enhanced driving experience both on and off road. The system balances a moderate exterior sound with the comfort of a mild interior audio level, while black powder coated 4” tips and the addition of a split-dual exit design upgrade the appearance.
The MagnaFlow Street Series axle-back performance exhaust system for the 2021+ Ford Bronco (2.3L and 2.7L) is now available for preorder, with shipping expected at the end of September. The system (part #19558) retails for $949.
As with all MagnaFlow Street Series products, the system for the Bronco features CNC precision manufacturing and dyno-proven performance, while offering the confidence of quality stainless steel construction and a limited lifetime warranty.
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers. Visit www.MagnaFlow.com for more information.
Preorder Now: https://www.magnaflow.com/products/19558-performance-exhaust-magnaflow-ford-bronco-street-series-axle-back-performance-exhaust-system
Hear the Sound: https://youtu.be/61rU-nZ5Hmk
Assets: https://bit.ly/3ytIcSi
MagnaFlow Media
MagnaFlow
+1 800-990-0905
media@magnaflow.com
[Hear the Sound] 2021 Ford Bronco Street Series Axle-Back Exhaust System | MagnaFlow Part #19558