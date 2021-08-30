Versante Hotel, Greater Vancouver’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel Now Open
Years in the making and hugely anticipated, Versante Hotel — Greater Vancouver's first new luxury boutique hotel in years, and the first hotel of its kind in the city of Richmond — finally opened its doors to the public.
Every detail at Versante, from leading-edge technology to vibrantly colourful interior design, has been carefully considered to offer the most unique and captivating hotel experience in the region.
“Having spent almost 20 years managing boutique hotels in Canada and the US, I can’t overstate how special a property Versante is,” says General Manager, David Curell. “In a region crowded with branded hotels, we’re proud to be Richmond’s only independent boutique hotel, and locally owned and operated. Our guests are independent spirits who seek out fresh and innovative experiences everywhere they go.”
Here are some of the many reasons why Versante is Canada’s most remarkable new hotel experience of 2021.
ROOMS
100 guestrooms and suites boasting five bold décor themes – developed by Vancouver-based CHIL Interior Design – evoke a distinct personality. Wall coverings, fabric selections and furniture colours were customized to create an immersive experience within each room scheme. In addition to either two luxury queens or one king-size bed, each room features:
• Contactless check-in/out, room entry and lighting controls via the Versante App. The app also allows for contactless room-service ordering, as well as connecting with the Versante guest-services team
• Complimentary high-speed wi-fi with unlimited bandwidth
• 24-hour room service
• Spa-like bathrooms featuring the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, large rainforest shower with heated floor, and, in most guestrooms and all suites, a freestanding soaker tub with view window
• Floor-to-ceiling windows in most rooms, offering expansive mountain and river views
• Energy-efficient View Smart auto-tinting windows
• State-of-the-art MirrorTM workout technology in select suites
• Versante is the only hotel in Canada featuring bath amenities by Red Flower, a women-owned New York City brand whose acclaimed bath and beauty products are biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free.
LOCATION
Situated in Richmond, Versante is only 20 minutes by vehicle from Downtown Vancouver, and mere minutes from Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The city of Richmond was cited by The New York Times as having the best Asian food in North America — so you can discover incredible culinary experiences just steps away. World-class shopping, golf, recreation, gaming, and much more are also close by.
REJUVENATE
In addition to a 24-hour fitness facility with Peloton bikes and Life Fitness cardio equipment, guests may retreat to the serene outdoor rooftop terrace with a saltwater pool and hot tub.
DINING
Versante is home to an array of thrilling new dining concepts. Experience Mediterranean flavours at Bruno, or ascend to Alaïa and marvel at sweeping 12th-floor views. Versante Bar is a sophisticated lounge offering delectable small plates and classic cocktails by night.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES & AMENITIES
• A showstopping lobby evoking the vibrancy of a Chinese night market, including one-of-a-kind pieces by world-renowned Vancouver artists Andy Dixon and Marie Khouri
• Complimentary airport transfer by luxury car
• Complimentary bike rental
• Pet friendly
• Over 5,500 square feet of function space for meetings, events, weddings, and more.
For reservations and more information, visit: versantehotel.com.
