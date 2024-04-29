Make Mother’s Day Special with the Newest Chocolate Collection from MarieBelle New York
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Mother’s Day spoil them with MarieBelle Chocolates exclusive new collection. Celebrate with a lavish gift of decadent gourmet chocolate. With spring-inspired flavors, MarieBelle New York presents the premiere gift idea for this Mother's Day celebration. There is a work of art found in every piece with these divine gift sets available now both in stores and online.
Mother's Day Purse with Dark Chocolate Truffles
Made from vegan leather and beautifully accented with a complementary satin ribbon, this fashionable trove of treasures opens and contains eight indulgent dark chocolate truffles; each hand-made using the finest Maracaibo chocolate, blended with fresh cream, and then hand dusted with dark Swiss cocoa powder for that rich, velvety texture.
Mother's Day 16pc Chocolate Ganache
With exquisite taste and beautiful presentation, this gourmet box of delectable chocolates for Mother’s Day opens to reveal precious mouthwatering jewels within; 16 pieces of artfully crafted chocolate ganache, each hand-made with artisanal techniques using the finest quality of cacao and freshest ingredients to ensure a truly indulgent and unforgettable (tasting) experience. Flavors like passion fruit and orange or desert-inspired raspberry cheesecake or tiramisu can be enjoyed. Beautifully presented in a limited-edition sleeve showcasing a tender Mother’s love and affection, this collection of chocolate ganache is a gift that will likely be remembered long after they have been finished.
Exclusive New Flavors to Mother's Day Ganache include Raspberry Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Orange. Ganache flavors and designs vary by availability and are subject to change.
Mother's Day Gourmet Chocolate Gift Set
Beautifully presented in an elegant spring-inspired sleeve, the Mother’s Day Gourmet Gift Set opens to reveal a luxurious collection of artisanal delights: a miniature heart-shaped box holding within seven pieces of the Mother’s Day collection chocolate ganache, each made with the finest quality of cacao and all-natural ingredients. To complement such rich and indulgent chocolate, it is paired with Mariebelle New York Dark Chocolate Rose Tea, celebrated for its enchanting aroma and delicate floral notes. Alongside, a charming tea strainer (with a velvet bag for storage) is included to ensure that every cup served is prepared properly so that it can be savored.
Mother's Day 25pc Chocolate Ganache
Beautifully crafted to enchant and delight, this splendid heart-shaped gift box opens to reveal 25 precious pieces of artfully crafted chocolate ganache, each hand-made with artisanal techniques using the finest quality of cacao and freshest ingredients to ensure a truly indulgent and unforgettable (tasting) experience. Flavors exclusive to Mother's Day Ganache including raspberry cheesecake, tiramisu, and orange, each piece of ganache tells a unique story. Expertly packaged with a luxurious ribbon for a picture-perfect presentation, this heart-shaped box is an exceptionally special gift.
Ganache flavors and designs vary by availability and are subject to change.
About Mariebelle New York:
MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.
Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as amongst the leading chocolatiers with stores in New York and Japan.
For corporate inquiries email: corporate@mariebelle.com
I: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNY
MarieBelle New York (SoHo)
484 Broome Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-6999
MarieBelle New York at The Pierre Hotel
2 East 61st Street
New York, NY 10065
(917) 204-1178
MarieBelle New York at The Prince Kitano Hotel
66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)
New York, NY 10016
(212) 885-7177
