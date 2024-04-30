Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation To Host Open House for Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Join the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation at their open house on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, from 2:00pm–6:00pm, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (“SASF”), a 501(c)(3), open admission, no-kill shelter located in Suffolk County, Long Island, at their open house event on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, from 2:00pm – 6:00pm, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. This special event coincides with a recent resolution passed by Southampton Town, officially designating April 30th as Adopt a Shelter Pet Day to align with the national observance.
At the event, SASF will be featuring adoptable animals, conducting shelter tours, and offering insights to various programs and resources available. Partnering with Jala Hot Yoga, SASF will present Puppy Yoga sessions, allowing participants to enjoy a 30-minute yoga practice surrounded by playful puppies.
Attendees can also look forward to a Kid’s Korner offering crafts, face painting, cornhole and photo opportunities with the shelter’s dog mascot. The event will include interactive sessions with the Dog Training team for training tips, a Cat Q&A with the cat department and Bunny Basics led by rabbit experts.
Our Adoptions team will be on hand to assist with any inquiries regarding the adoption process and introduce the wide range of adoptable animals. Additionally, the low-cost Wellness Clinic will host a raffle for five FREE microchips. Attendees can also browse and purchase merchandise, including pet ID tags.
While SASF serves as the community shelter for Southampton township, individuals from all towns are encouraged to participate in this enjoyable family-friendly event and celebrate the official adoption day as designated by Southampton Town.
About The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF):
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of our help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue and sadly more amazing animals are ending up homeless. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, the last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
For additional information, please visit
I: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelter5526
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram