Elton Ilirjani – Perfection in Parthenis Modelling at Athens Fashion Week

Athens Fashion Week Logo Elton Ilirjani (Photo Credit: Dionisis Koutsis) Elton Ilirjani (Photo Credit: Dionisis Koutsis) Elton Ilirjani with Fashion Designer Orsalia Parthenis (Photo Credit: Dionisis Koutsis) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Dionisis Koutsis)

Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist made a second runway appearance at Athens Fashion Week for designer Orsalia Parthenis.