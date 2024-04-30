Elton Ilirjani – Perfection in Parthenis Modelling at Athens Fashion Week
Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist made a second runway appearance at Athens Fashion Week for designer Orsalia Parthenis.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist made a second runway appearance at Athens Fashion Week for designer Orsalia Parthenis at Omonia Square in central Athens, Greece.
Against the outdoor skyline of this ancient City the Parthenis collection was unveiled with Elton closing out the show to the applause of the assembled VIP audience.
makeup and hair for Elton was performed by Mirela Baçi! IG: @lela_sallon
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
Instagram: @Eilirjani
About Parthenis:
Dimitris Parthenis opened his first store in Athens in 1970. The next venture in 1978 was in Mykonos, a great source of inspiration for the designer, but also the steppingstone for international fame. Vast exporting activity of his creations in Europe and the USA reached its peak with the opening of flagship stores in Brussels and Los Angeles.
Today the Parthenis look remains timeless and simple with a unisex easy-living feel and a pure elegant Greek aesthetic. Orsalia Parthenis continues her father’s tradition in the creation of “chic sportif” based on the same concept and quality evoking a bohemian mood. Using natural fibers, wool, silk and cotton, a relaxed silhouette which hugs the body the Parthenis line is constantly refreshed while remaining true to its essence.
The brand operates flagship stores in Athens, Mykonos, Chania, Spetses, Thessaloniki and Patra alongside an expanding wholesale network in its native country and Cyprus. Recently, Parthenis launched their new Spring-Summer 2024 collection “Earthbound” drawing inspiration from the serene beauty of nature and the essence of human connection, this collection encapsulates a harmonious blend of style, comfort, and sustainability. True to the Parthenis ethos, "Earthbound" celebrates gender fluidity, emphasizing a connection not only to Earth, but also to one another.
Parthenis collections are designed and produced in Athens, Greece.
For more information please visit: www.orsalia-parthenis.gr I: @parthenisofficial | F: parthenisofficial
About The HeadHunter Group:
The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).
www: www.theheadhunter.com I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @Sangrealo
About Athens Fashion Week (AFW):
Αthens Fashion Week, is the official fashion week of Athens, Greece, taking place biannually. It is designed and developed according to international high caliber production standards, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming exquisite international special guests. AFW’s mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for Greek Designers to connect with media representatives and fashion buyers within and beyond Greek borders, while contributing to cultural progress and establishing Athens as a fashion destination.
For more information please visit: www.afw.gr | I: @athensfashionweekofficial | F: Athens Fashion Week
