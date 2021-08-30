Submit Release
PRIORITY NOTICE: U.S. CDC COVID-19 School Testing Toolkit To Help Communicate with Families

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has created a COVID-19 School Testing Toolkit that includes materials that school administrators can use to teach parents, students, and staff about school testing programs and encourage participation. Many of these materials are customizable and can be adapted according to the school’s needs.

Toolkit features:

  • Social media content that communicates the importance of COVID-19 school testing and can be shared on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
  • Informational flyers to promote school COVID-19 testing programs and answer questions about COVID-19 school testing.
  • Posters that highlight the benefits of COVID-19 testing programs in schools and portray in-person learning and activities.
  • Customizable letters and FAQs for teachers, parents, and guardians that address frequently asked questions about school COVID-19 testing programs.

Access the U.S. CDC COVID-19 School Testing Toolkit here!

A link to the COVID-19 School Testing Toolkit can also be found in the Testing Section of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) COVID-19 Toolkit.

