Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1900 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:10 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, 50 year-old Lonnie Wiggins, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

