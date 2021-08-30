Submit Release
I-470 Eastbound Lane Closures on Tuesday, August 31

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, August 31, there will be single lane closures on I-470 Eastbound at the I-470/I-70 Eastbound merger. This closure will take place from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in order to complete emergency asphalt patching. 

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

