The Tiny Chef Finds the World's First Tiny Apple

Rockit™ Apple Partners with The Tiny Chef to Showcase Miniature Apples
We have been fans of the Tiny Chef for a long time and are honored to sponsor Cheffy’s adventure to Hollywood!”CHELAN, WASHINGTON, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockit™ Apple, the original miniature-sized apple grown for on-the-go snacking, is partnering with Instagram sensation, The Tiny Chef, a 6.5 in. tall herbivore that creates tiny dishes. Together they are helping to spread the word about the world’s first tiny apple.
Tiny Chef became fast friends with notable celebrities like Kristen Bell and boasts an international Instagram following of more than 600,000 fans. As a winner of two 2021 Webby Awards, The Tiny Chef has won the hearts of people around the world with his endearing voice and tiny culinary creations.
The Tiny Chef is making the exciting journey along the Pacific Crest Trail from Portland, Ore. to Southern California on a quest to fulfill his dreams of hosting his very own cooking show on television. To help support Tiny Chef’s adventurous trek to Hollywood, Rockit™ Apple is sponsoring The Tiny Chef’s journey to help fuel his energy every step of the way.
“We have been fans of the Tiny Chef for a long time and are honored to sponsor Cheffy’s adventure to Hollywood,” says Julie DeJarnatt, director of retail strategy for Chelan Fresh. “Both our apples and Tiny Chef are so unique and tiny—this was a natural partnership that we had to take part in.”
Rockit™, a healthy and sweet miniature apple that is perfect for on-the-go snacking, will be featured on The Tiny Chef Show channels August 31 and September 14 as Tiny Chef treks down the Pacific Crest Trail with Rockit™ apples to power his journey. Watch on the @tinychefshow Instagram page and learn more about Rockit™ apples at www.rockitapple.us.
About Rockit™ Apples
Rockit™ apples are the world’s first miniaturized apples. They naturally grow in the perfect snack-size, are very sweet and deliver a big crunch. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults, these tiny apples are also beloved by athletes and fitness enthusiasts for their big nutritional punch in a tiny package. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state. Learn more at www.rockitapple.us.
About Chelan Fresh™
Chelan Fresh™ growers take pride in growing premium apples, pears, cherries and stone fruit. Our fresh fruit is all handpicked on 3rd and 4th generation family farms in the mountains of Washington state where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys and cool crisp air combine with the mighty waters of the Columbia River for ideal growing conditions. Learn more at ChelanFresh.com.
