Americord Opens R&D and Cell Processing Lab in New York
Americord Registry announced today that their new R&D and cell processing laboratory in New York City will be fully operational by September of this year.
— Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO
“Building an Americord laboratory has been one of our most important strategic initiatives,” said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO. “We have an excellent relationship with our current partner laboratory, but the timing was right to take this important next step for Americord and our continued expansion. Our clients expect the highest standard of service and bringing cord blood and tissue processing in-house ensures our ability to provide that standard going forward.”
Americord was founded in New York City in 2008 and reports that the city’s growing role as a hub for life sciences and innovation influenced their decision to base their lab, set to meet or exceed all industry standards and achieve all relevant certifications and credentials, in lower Manhattan.
“Americord is bringing in more research scientists to facilitate our innovation push, and we will use the facility to expand our intellectual property portfolio through development of new therapeutic platforms from perinatal tissues, including CAR-NK therapeutics, amnion-based matrix surgical products, and more. We plan to advance these technologies and platforms from autologous use to off-the-shelf allogeneic use in the coming years,” said Smithmyer. “We’re also well positioned to enter adjacent markets beyond cell therapeutics, such as noninvasive prenatal genetic testing and even fertility banking.”
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
