Green Mountain Traffic Control called to advise of a rolling road block scheduled for tomorrow 8/31/21, starting at 0900 and planning to end at 1200 but they may be done earlier.

Location: North of Bradford Exit (Exit 16), starting at MM 79.29 and ending 99.11

Lydia Pedigo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

lydia.pedigo@vermont.gov