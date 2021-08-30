COVID-19-Daily-Update -8-30-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 30, 2021, there have been 3,385,377 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 188,660 total cases and 3,074 deaths.

Since last Friday, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, 35-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 44-year old male from Randolph County, an 88-year old female from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Logan County, and a 94-year old female from Raleigh County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, and a 75-year old male from Pleasants County.

Ten of the 20 deaths listed above were published to the dashboard on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

“As we send our condolences to these grieving families, we remind West Virginians that a COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection from getting very sick with COVID,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "I urge all state residents who have not yet received their vaccine to schedule an appointment.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,947), Berkeley (14,431), Boone (2,433), Braxton (1,233), Brooke (2,416), Cabell (10,418), Calhoun (476), Clay (693), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,165), Gilmer (1,004), Grant (1,443), Greenbrier (3,381), Hampshire (2,150), Hancock (3,059), Hardy (1,759), Harrison (7,094), Jackson (2,546), Jefferson (5,280), Kanawha (17,784), Lewis (1,727), Lincoln (1,854), Logan (3,739), Marion (5,322), Marshall (4,068), Mason (2,463), McDowell (1,929), Mercer (6,041), Mineral (3,262), Mingo (3,170), Monongalia (10,206), Monroe (1,508), Morgan (1,444), Nicholas (2,288), Ohio (4,875), Pendleton (817), Pleasants (1,047), Pocahontas (784), Preston (3,242), Putnam (6,105), Raleigh (8,141), Randolph (3,547), Ritchie (871), Roane (840), Summers (980), Taylor (1,536), Tucker (667), Tyler (946), Upshur (2,596), Wayne (3,731), Webster (711), Wetzel (1,746), Wirt (514), Wood (9,043), Wyoming (2,478).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Ritchie, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac Sate College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

