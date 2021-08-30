BlackFin’s Keith Kemph to Address ACUMA Conference
It’s time for Credit Unions to assess their COVID journeys and make course corrections.
In my presentation, I’ll provide attendees with a self-assessment tool they can use to evaluate the success of their COVID initiatives and make changes, if necessary, to propel them into the future.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that founder and CEO Keith Kemph has been asked to speak at LiveWire25, ACUMA’s 25th Annual Conference to be held September 12-15, 2021, at the Gaylord National Resort in Washington, D.C.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“The global pandemic sent our industry on a wild ride and many of the fast decisions credit unions made to meet the rapidly changing needs of their members now need to be reassessed,” Kemph said. “In my presentation, I’ll provide attendees with a self-assessment tool they can use to evaluate the success of their COVID initiatives and make changes, if necessary, to propel them into the future.”
When COVID struck, the credit union industry reacted quickly, adopting new technologies to keep them in touch with their members and allow them to originate loans over distance. While these tools were effective in the short term, they may not be a good fit with the credit union’s overall technology vision or roadmap. Now that the industry is beginning to normalize, it makes sense for credit unions to stop and take another look.
“As we come together in September, the industry will just be entering the budgeting season for 2022,” Kemph added. “If changes need to be made, now is the time to plan for them. But making plans without undergoing a thorough audit is like working in the dark. I will provide some tools that can turn on the lights for credit unions preparing for a brighter future.”
BlackFin client engagements vary from data analysis to general advisory to engaging in the heavy lifting required to implement an institution’s business strategy or technology initiative. Virtually all of the work the consultancy does starts with a thoughtful assessment of the institution’s current state and future goals.
To set up a meeting with Keith Kemph at the ACUMA event, email info@blackfin-group.com.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn