Derby Barracks / VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502916
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: On August 25, 2021, at approximately 0045 minutes
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brent Bapp
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 25, 2021 Vermont State Police were notified of a conditions of release violation involving Bapp. Investigation revealed that Bapp violated his conditions by going within 1000 feet of a property he was ordered to remain away from. Bapp was arrested and subsequently released on flash citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 08/31/21 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 1300 hours
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993