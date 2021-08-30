Submit Release
News Search

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,142 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A502916

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                               

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: On August 25, 2021, at approximately 0045 minutes

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Brent Bapp

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 25, 2021 Vermont State Police were notified of a conditions of release violation involving Bapp. Investigation revealed that Bapp violated his conditions by going within 1000 feet of a property he was ordered to remain away from. Bapp was arrested and subsequently released on flash citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 08/31/21 at 1300 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 1300 hours

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.