Derby Barracks / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502916

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: On August 25, 2021, at approximately 0045 minutes

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Brent Bapp

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 25, 2021 Vermont State Police were notified of a conditions of release violation involving Bapp. Investigation revealed that Bapp violated his conditions by going within 1000 feet of a property he was ordered to remain away from. Bapp was arrested and subsequently released on flash citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 08/31/21 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 1300 hours

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993