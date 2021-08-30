Birkman Celebrates 70th Anniversary
Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace behavioral and motivational assessment tools is celebrating 70 years of its founding in 1951.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 1940s, Dr. Roger W. Birkman was shot down as a B-17 pilot, landing in Nazi territory. Once he escaped, he returned to the United States to embark on a pursuit to understand human behavior. Driven by his war-time experiences where individual differences in visual and interpersonal perceptions had a visible impact on pilot performance and learning, Dr. Birkman innovates the "Test of Social Comprehension," now known as The Birkman Method.
In 2002, after 50 years as President and CEO, Dr. Birkman appointed his elder daughter, Sharon Birkman Fink, as Chairman and CEO to continue his vision.
"To celebrate 70 years is a dream,” Sharon exclaimed. “I owe it all to the growth and success of our customers and staff, who have expanded Birkman International globally in 24 languages.”
Sharon has led the organization to new levels, including the launch of the Birkman Signature Report in 2016, which provides in-depth personality data that tackles all levels of organizational needs. She also launched the Birkman Mindset report, High-Performing Teams: Building the Foundation workshop, and the Rise To Lead leadership program series.
Birkman is named a “Best and Brightest Company to Work For” both nationally for five straight years and locally for six years. The company is also recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified women-owned business.
"We’ve experienced so much growth over the last seven decades,” said Dan Perryman, General Manager of Birkman. “Looking forward, we plan to create even more relationships globally and products that focus on empowering people and organizations. We are grateful and look forward to the next 70 years.”
About Birkman International: Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interest, behaviors, and underlying motivators.
