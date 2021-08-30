FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, AUG. 30, 2021 CONTACT: Chad Blackwelder, food service marketing specialist NCDA&CS Marketing Division 919-971-4352; chad.blackwelder@ncagr.gov NCDA&CS announces 2021-2022 Culinary Ambassadors RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced the following 2021-22 Got to Be NC Team of Culinary Ambassadors, representing restaurants across the state. Chef Saif Rahman of Vidrio in Raleigh

Chef Tiesha Whittaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton

Chef Chayil Johnson of Community Matters Café in Charlotte

Chef Gerald Hawkins of Leah & Louise in Charlotte

Chef Matt Rivers of Timberlake’s at Chetola Lodge in Blowing Rock

Chef Savanna Brodar of the Kimpton Tryon Hotel in Charlotte “This talented and creative team of chefs is selected each year through the highly competitive North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s annual NCRLA Chef Showdown,” said Chad Blackwelder, food service marketing specialist. “Individually, these chefs each placed as statewide title winners in the rigorous six-month long culinary competition. We are proud to have these remarkable chefs lend their culinary influence to the Got to Be NC program.” The Got to Be NC Culinary Ambassador team is the culinary voice of the Got to Be NC program, whose goal is to develop and expand domestic and international markets for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry products. Recognizing the impact chefs across the state have in the achievement of that goal, these chefs serve to support those efforts to advocate and promote North Carolina food and beverage products throughout the state and assist in the department’s marketing efforts across the country, at live and virtual personal appearances, cooking demonstrations; educational seminars, seasonal recipe development and the general promotion of North Carolina’s food and agriculture industries. EDITOR’S NOTE: GTBNC Culinary Ambassadors are available for interviews, media and appearance opportunities. Chefs photos and bios are available upon request.