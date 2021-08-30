My Product Today Partners With Wisconsin Dells Entrepreneur
Thomas Butler has partnered with My Product Today to launch a new brand focused on his patented self leveling frame design.
— Ricardo Valderrama
After weeks of negotiations, My Product Today has agreed to invest in Mr. Butler's new product with plans on launching in early 2022. My Product Today CEO, Ricardo Valderrama believes this new line of products will be a successful addition to the My Product Today portfolio of products launching across e-commerce platforms over the next few years. Thomas Butler hopes his invention will be the first of many new products under their new brand with My Product Today.
My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering patented inventors to become successful entrepreneurs. Vice President Jason Rivers believes this Product will genuinely have a retail impact with the My Product Today team’s support and resources. Years of experience developing new products and correctly introducing them into the marketplace will lay down the framework for success.
