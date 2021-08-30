Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,083 in the last 365 days.

FHP, FLHSMV Mourn the Loss of Two Florida Highway Patrol Members

Fallen TrooperTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson released the following statement regarding the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernest “Ernie” Brown:

“Today, the Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is deeply saddened and collectively heartbroken as we mourn the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown. Trooper Hryc and Investigator Brown were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol, selflessly serving and protecting the residents of Florida for more than 17 and 30 years, respectively. Please keep their families and team members in your thoughts and prayers.”

– FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes

– FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson

Trooper Sean Hryc and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown of Troop I – Marion County, both lost their fight with COVID-19 today.

Trooper Hryc served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 17 years. Prior to joining FHP, Trooper Hryc began his career in law enforcement with the Dade City Police Department.

Compliance Investigator Brown served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 30 years. Prior to joining FHP, Brown began his law enforcement career with the Bushnell Police Department and was a member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Please respect the privacy of their families at this time as they grieve this devastating loss.

 

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.

You just read:

FHP, FLHSMV Mourn the Loss of Two Florida Highway Patrol Members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.