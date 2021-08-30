FHP, FLHSMV Mourn the Loss of Two Florida Highway Patrol Members

August 30, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson released the following statement regarding the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernest “Ernie” Brown:

“Today, the Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is deeply saddened and collectively heartbroken as we mourn the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown. Trooper Hryc and Investigator Brown were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol, selflessly serving and protecting the residents of Florida for more than 17 and 30 years, respectively. Please keep their families and team members in your thoughts and prayers.”

– FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes

– FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson

Trooper Sean Hryc and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown of Troop I – Marion County, both lost their fight with COVID-19 today.

Trooper Hryc served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 17 years. Prior to joining FHP, Trooper Hryc began his career in law enforcement with the Dade City Police Department.

Compliance Investigator Brown served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 30 years. Prior to joining FHP, Brown began his law enforcement career with the Bushnell Police Department and was a member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Please respect the privacy of their families at this time as they grieve this devastating loss.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.