Motivosity Forgets to Apply for Utah Business Fast 50 Award... And Doesn’t Win
50 companies are recognized by Utah Business as the fastest growing in Utah. Motivosity wasn't one of them.
We’ve just been really busy...”LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LinkedIn feeds of Utah professionals were filled with cheers, celebrations and pictures of Executive teams accepting awards on Thursday. Despite incredible growth, Motivosity wasn’t a part of the event, which was their own fault.
— Logan Mallory
Their marketing team flat out forgot to apply.
“We’ve just been really busy...” says Logan Mallory, first time VP of Marketing at Motivosity. “We’re the title sponsor at the upcoming Utah SHRM conference, we’re launching a new website, and have you been to our pickleball networking events? It’s packed and we’re having a great time!”
According to Utah Business, the “Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2020 growth. Companies must be doing business for at least two years.”
Had they remembered to complete the application, would Motivosity have been included?
“You bet we would have!” continues Mallory. “We’ve had such an exciting year at Motivosity. In the last 12 months our team has grown 85%, even though we’ve been very intentional about who and where we hire. And we know how well we performed on the “Inc. 5000 2021” list, which ranks the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.”
Motivosity ranked #267 Nationally with 1,754% growth over the last three years. When isolated to Utah based organizations, the employee engagement company was the 10th fastest growing on the 2021 Inc 5000 list. There were 138 companies from Utah recognized in the August announcement. In 2020 Motivosity was ranked 36th in the Utah Business Fast 50 and had previously appeared on the list 3 years in a row.
Founder Scott Johnson, isn’t surprised by the growth. “We’ve known that employee engagement would be a key initiative for employers across the world. Everyone’s working to find and keep great talent - the best way to do that is to make sure their employees feel recognized and appreciated,” says the current Motivosity CEO, who also founded Workfront.
Logan Mallory, says he isn’t worried about missing the award. “Am I disappointed to not be part of the list? Of course. We love being involved with the Utah business community and it’s my fault we missed our chance this year. But you can’t get it right all the time.” Mallory continued to focus on how this “miss” doesn’t negate the dozens of other key projects underway that are also worth celebrating.
The Utah based Executive concluded, “But I have a great feeling about 2022...and I have reminders for the application deadline marked on my calendar already!”
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. Their four products, Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
Carly MacLennan
Motivosity, Inc
+1 801-758-7188
email us here