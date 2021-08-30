ProHance launches brand new, refreshed website

The website offers a seamless user experience enhanced with new features, intuitive design, and simplified navigation Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the leading desktop SaaS platform, ProHance that provides future-ready unified workforce-related analytics and data capturing to enable informed decision making on a real-time basis, announced the launch of its redesigned website that is positioned to better meet the needs of its diverse range of customers.The site presents a highly engaging immersive visual interface for a seamless user experience. AnkurDhingra, CEO, ProHance , said, "Today's website relaunch serves as a testament of our company's dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. This is another pivotal step in our efforts to understanding customer needs and adapting quickly."Through its approachable, modern look, the website allows visitors to gain sharp insights into how ProHance can help enterprises navigate the hybrid workforce. Site visitors will enjoy browsing the product modules and will understand the company's unique vision that has made it a market leader today. The new website is enhanced with power-packed features, intuitive design, and simplified navigation that is tailored for a seamless user experience. Optimized for a variety of web browsers and mobile devices – a few of the highlights include a new face recognition module, professional services offerings, and a refreshed design offering a sleek and contemporary look and feel.Check out the new website on: www.prohance.net ABOUT PROHANCE: ProHance is a comprehensive cloud-based enterprise workforce analytics solution that optimizes workforce performance and processes. ProHance’s robust, intelligent analytics engine combined with its process automation capabilities drive measurable business outcomes, improve decision making, enable continuous improvement and boost employee engagement. ProHance is used by leading Shared Services, BPO, KPO, IT Services organizations across the globe.

