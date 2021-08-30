Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,007 in the last 365 days.

ProHance launches brand new, refreshed website

ProHance new website launch

The website offers a seamless user experience enhanced with new features, intuitive design, and simplified navigation

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

ProHance’s groundbreaking new website with ‘never experienced before’ case studies, content, and much more!

The website relaunch serves as a testament of our company's dedication to innovation and continuous improvement.”
— Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the leading desktop SaaS platform, ProHance that provides future-ready unified workforce-related analytics and data capturing to enable informed decision making on a real-time basis, announced the launch of its redesigned website that is positioned to better meet the needs of its diverse range of customers.

The site presents a highly engaging immersive visual interface for a seamless user experience.  AnkurDhingra, CEO, ProHance, said, "Today's website relaunch serves as a testament of our company's dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. This is another pivotal step in our efforts to understanding customer needs and adapting quickly."

Through its approachable, modern look, the website allows visitors to gain sharp insights into how ProHance can help enterprises navigate the hybrid workforce. Site visitors will enjoy browsing the product modules and will understand the company's unique vision that has made it a market leader today. The new website is enhanced with power-packed features, intuitive design, and simplified navigation that is tailored for a seamless user experience. Optimized for a variety of web browsers and mobile devices – a few of the highlights include a new face recognition module, professional services offerings, and a refreshed design offering a sleek and contemporary look and feel. 

Check out the new website on: www.prohance.net

ABOUT PROHANCE: ProHance is a comprehensive cloud-based enterprise workforce analytics solution that optimizes workforce performance and processes. ProHance’s robust, intelligent analytics engine combined with its process automation capabilities drive measurable business outcomes, improve decision making, enable continuous improvement and boost employee engagement. ProHance is used by leading Shared Services, BPO, KPO, IT Services organizations across the globe.

Shikha Mishra
ProHance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

The best way to gain visibility across your distributed teams

You just read:

ProHance launches brand new, refreshed website

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.