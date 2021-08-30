Philotimo Group inks groundbreaking partnership with Australian construction company to deliver training to East Timor
The deal with Northern Territory based Kassiou Constructions will support the growth of Timor-Leste through the delivery of training and mentoring services.
“Through the partnership with Kassiou Constructions, we will use construction activities to provide real on-the-job training for East Timorese people that will lead to the build of quality housing.” ”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global economic and social development business, Philotimo Group, has continued to pave the way forward for Timor-Leste with strategic partnerships that enable the organisation to facilitate the East Timorese nation’s rebuild after devastating floods and the crippling impact of COVID.
— Marcia Kelly , CEO, Philotimo Group
Philotimo Group’s latest partnership announcement with Australian Northern Territory based Kassiou Constructions will assist the group’s aims to support Timor-Leste in economic prosperity by building quality infrastructure and homes.
“The partnership between Philotimo Group and Kassiou Constructions poses an incredible opportunity for Timor-Leste workers and the local government. It enables the transfer of skills, capability and knowledge from a respected Australian company to assist in building quality, sustainable housing and infrastructure in Timor-Leste,” Philotimo Group CEO Marcia Kelly said.
“Sourcing materials and obtaining expert training from Australia, a country highly revered for its sound practices, rigorous approach to building and construction and strong building code ensures a quality product will be produced time after time in Timor-Leste.
“The team of professional builders and trades people from Kassiou Constructions will provide highly valued end-to-end mentoring and support to East Timorese workers while building projects are being completed simultaneously.
“Philotimo Group has launched a newly formed building and construction arm in Timor-Leste that was created to impose international standard capability on local workers and construction projects through the support of their partners.
“Through the partnership with Kassiou Constructions, we will use construction activities as the basis for real on-the-job training for East Timorese people that will lead to the production of high quality housing.”
Kassiou Constructions is an award winning building company specialising in new homes, units, duplexes and townhouses, as well as house and land packages, commercial buildings and renovations. The team at Kassiou Constructions includes local Northern Territory builders that have been building in the state for more than ten years. Both directors have over 30 years’ experience working in the construction industry. It is a family owned business, renowned for its personalised service, high level of expertise, and ability to provide high quality projects at a reasonable price.
“Partnering with the Philotimo Group is an exciting step for Kassiou Constructions. We have been building on Northern Territory soil for over a decade and our expertise is recognised in the local community for our unmatched high quality results, professionalism and expertise,” Kassiou Constructions founder and CEO, Luis Kassiou said.
“As our company has grown, so too has our commitment to our corporate social responsibility initiatives. We recognised that our company’s skill set and industry experience has the potential to change the trajectory for Timor-Leste locals by empowering them with the materials and skills to rebuild their communities.
“Watching the devastating floods tear through Timor-Leste early this year, we knew that working with the Philotimo Group to partner with their construction arm was an obvious decision for our company. Partnering with them to sponsor training activities and meaningful work that is undertaken in Timor- Leste is the start of a very moving chapter for Kassiou Constructions.
“Our aims at Kassiou Constructions have always been big and open minded. We take a hands-on approach in our work. We won’t compromise on quality and won’t falter on our attention to detail.
“Our mission is to make every client feel inspired because we love what we do, and will go over and above to achieve the vision of every project. Our upcoming work in Timor-Leste is no different – we are looking forward to tailoring every training initiative and project design to reflect the individual needs and taste of the local community.”
According to Kelly, the partnership between Kassiou Constructions and the Philotimo Group was established under Philotimo’s long term commitment to increasing employer demand in Timor-Leste by supplementing skill shortages with workers from Timor-Leste that have the support of overseas industries.
“We are continuing to seek more sponsorships for training activities and hands-on projects in Timor- Leste. Kassiou Constructions has been a phenomenal first partner, and we look forward to working with more local building and construction companies in the future,” Ms Kelly added.
About Philotimo Group
Philotimo Group overarches a number of complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across various sectors to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors. The group plays a critical role in delivering training and skilling and connecting and mobilising workers across multiple projects and work sites throughout Timor-Leste as well as many other countries.
