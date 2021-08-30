The Abrahamic Business Circle will host a Pre-Expo Event featuring BRUCE JEONG

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

SECRETARY-GENERAL OF EURASIA BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRY CHAMBER; BRUCE JEONG will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECRETARY-GENERAL OF EURASIA BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRY CHAMBER; BRUCE JEONG will be joining us on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

BRUCE JEONG is currently a Deputy CEO of the Eulogian Foundation and mainly working about the Crypto M&A,

Blockchain IPO, and consulting about the development of a CBDC and Crypto Bank. He is a principal of the 2030 World Expo Ambassador and also a global partner of the Switzerland Law firm in terms of the STO. At the same time, he is the specialist on the OTC/STO and Custody Service.

He is an esteemed solicitor, a chartered accountant, and the Korean representative of the International Decentralized Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (IDACB). Over the course of the years, he has become a well-respected personality in the blockchain community and has been invited as a speaker in blockchain and crypto conferences all around the world. He is also a regular contributor and author of Coin magazine and Crypto Press.

BRUCE JEONG is in the process of establishing the Global Crypto Bank Association and will serve as the principal. He will be speaking to the audience about the “New Furnishing Agricultural Technology Blockchain Ecosystem”

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

