Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:22 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.