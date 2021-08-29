Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife): 600 Block of Newton Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District and announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred On Friday, August 27, 2021 in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest.

At approximately 2:40 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Both suspects brandished knives, stabbed the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects were apprehended by responding units.

On Friday, August 27, 2021, 33 year-old Medina Alexander, of Northwest, DC and 25 year-old Jose Tolozo Diaz, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

