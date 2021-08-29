Submit Release
News Search

There were 67 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,946 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife): 600 Block of Newton Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District and announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred On Friday, August 27, 2021 in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:40 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Both suspects brandished knives, stabbed the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects were apprehended by responding units.

 

On Friday, August 27, 2021, 33 year-old Medina Alexander, of Northwest, DC and 25 year-old Jose Tolozo Diaz, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

 

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife): 600 Block of Newton Place, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.