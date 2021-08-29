Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 3300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:31 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched US currency from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, 59 year-old Rita Walker, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

