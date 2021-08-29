New Haven Barracks/Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502084

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: August 28, 2021 @ 1600 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4934 Vermont Route 22A, Addison Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, False information to Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Operating Without Owners Consent, Criminal Threatening.

ACCUSED: Jimmy L. Bell

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, New York.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 28, 2021 at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 4934 Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Addison for a reported suspicious complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was parked at the gas pumps and the operator was in and out of consciousness. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jimmy L. Bell. While speaking with Bell, State Police detected signs of impairment, it was determined that Bell was going to be taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. At this time, Bell attempted to run away, however he was taken into custody and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. A search warrant was issued to obtain a sample of Bell's blood. Bell was later processed and released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on November 1, 2021 to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/1/2021 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes