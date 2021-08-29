Submit Release
News Search

There were 63 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,983 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502084

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko                            

STATION: VSP New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: August 28, 2021 @ 1600 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4934 Vermont Route 22A, Addison Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, False information to Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Operating Without Owners Consent, Criminal Threatening.

ACCUSED: Jimmy L. Bell                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, New York.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 28, 2021 at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 4934 Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Addison for a reported suspicious complaint.  It was reported that a vehicle was parked at the gas pumps and the operator was in and out of consciousness.  State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Jimmy L. Bell.  While speaking with Bell, State Police detected signs of impairment, it was determined that Bell was going to be taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  At this time, Bell attempted to run away, however he was taken into custody and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing.  A search warrant was issued to obtain a sample of Bell's blood.  Bell was later processed and released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on November 1, 2021 to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/1/2021 @ 1230 PM            

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/Multiple Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.