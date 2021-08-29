Middlesex Barracks-LSA/Negligent Operation
CASE# 21A303417
TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez & Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/28/2021 1902 hours
LOCATION: I-89 MM 36, Brookfield, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Kevin Antoine Jr.
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Houston, Texas
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified
of a crash on I-89 in Brookfield, VT. Troopers were advised a gold Toyota Camry
had sideswiped another vehicle and fled the scene. Troopers responded to the
area and conducted a motor vehicle stop on the responsible vehicle. The operator
was identified as Kevin Antoine Jr. Subsequent investigation led to the
discovery that Antoine had driven his vehicle in a negligent manner before
crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene. Antoine was issued a
criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/13/2021 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
