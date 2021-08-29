Middlesex Barracks-LSA/Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A303417

TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez & Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2021 1902 hours

LOCATION: I-89 MM 36, Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Kevin Antoine Jr.

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Houston, Texas

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified

of a crash on I-89 in Brookfield, VT. Troopers were advised a gold Toyota Camry

had sideswiped another vehicle and fled the scene. Troopers responded to the

area and conducted a motor vehicle stop on the responsible vehicle. The operator

was identified as Kevin Antoine Jr. Subsequent investigation led to the

discovery that Antoine had driven his vehicle in a negligent manner before

crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene. Antoine was issued a

criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/13/2021 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648