Rutland Barracks//Petit Larceny
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B403162
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On August 3, 2021, at approximately 0027 minutes
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny and DLS
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Capen
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 3, 2021, at approximately 0027 minutes, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a female going through vehicle in the parking lot of the Lefferts Pond in the Town of Chittenden. Further investigation revealed that Elizabeth Capen had committed the offense of Petit Larceny and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Capen was served a citation to appear in court at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 13 September, 2021 1000 hours
