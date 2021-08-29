Rutland Barracks//Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403162

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On August 3, 2021, at approximately 0027 minutes

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny and DLS

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Capen

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 3, 2021, at approximately 0027 minutes, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a female going through vehicle in the parking lot of the Lefferts Pond in the Town of Chittenden. Further investigation revealed that Elizabeth Capen had committed the offense of Petit Larceny and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Capen was served a citation to appear in court at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 13 September, 2021 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.