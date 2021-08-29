Middlesex Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A303418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/28/2021 2016 hours
STREET: Waterbury Stowe Road
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Main Street
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gustavo Torrico
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cranford, New Jersey
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a single
vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road at the roundabout intersection of North
Main Street. Investigation revealed the operator, Gustavo Torrico, 57 of
Cranford, New Jersey, drove over the roundabout and crashed into an adjacent
parking lot. Further investigation revealed Torrico was under the influence of
intoxicants at the time of operation. Torrico was taken into custody and
processed at the Middlesex Barracks for DUI. Torrico was later released with a
citation to appear in Washington Superior Court at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: (X)Y/N
COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N
COURT: Washington Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/2021 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)