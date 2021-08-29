Middlesex Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A303418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/28/2021 2016 hours

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Road

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Main Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gustavo Torrico

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cranford, New Jersey

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a single

vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road at the roundabout intersection of North

Main Street. Investigation revealed the operator, Gustavo Torrico, 57 of

Cranford, New Jersey, drove over the roundabout and crashed into an adjacent

parking lot. Further investigation revealed Torrico was under the influence of

intoxicants at the time of operation. Torrico was taken into custody and

processed at the Middlesex Barracks for DUI. Torrico was later released with a

citation to appear in Washington Superior Court at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: (X)Y/N

COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N

COURT: Washington Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/2021 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)