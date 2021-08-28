Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Operating without Owner's Consent, Unlawful Trespass, False Pretenses or Tokens

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 21A103188

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2021 at approximately 1:03 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Underhill, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owner’s Consent, Unlawful Trespass, False Pretenses or Tokens

 

ACCUSED: Stephen Salyer                                                       

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient - Vermont

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 27, 2021 at approximately 1:03 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks received a late-report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence overnight. The vehicle was thought to have been taken by 41-year-old Stephen Salyer.

 

Investigation confirmed Salyer had taken the vehicle without the consent of the owner. During the investigation probable cause was also found to charge Salyer with Unlawful Trespass and False Pretenses or Tokens.

 

Salyer was located on the morning of 8/28/2021 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Williston Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to his charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/23/21 at 8:30 AM 

COURT:  Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A      LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

