Williston Barracks // Operating without Owner's Consent, Unlawful Trespass, False Pretenses or Tokens

CASE#: 21A103188

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2021 at approximately 1:03 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Underhill, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owner’s Consent, Unlawful Trespass, False Pretenses or Tokens

ACCUSED: Stephen Salyer

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient - Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 27, 2021 at approximately 1:03 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks received a late-report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence overnight. The vehicle was thought to have been taken by 41-year-old Stephen Salyer.

Investigation confirmed Salyer had taken the vehicle without the consent of the owner. During the investigation probable cause was also found to charge Salyer with Unlawful Trespass and False Pretenses or Tokens.

Salyer was located on the morning of 8/28/2021 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Williston Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to his charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/23/21 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

