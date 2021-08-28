Williston Barracks // Operating without Owner's Consent, Unlawful Trespass, False Pretenses or Tokens
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103188
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/27/2021 at approximately 1:03 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Underhill, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without Owner’s Consent, Unlawful Trespass, False Pretenses or Tokens
ACCUSED: Stephen Salyer
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient - Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 27, 2021 at approximately 1:03 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks received a late-report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence overnight. The vehicle was thought to have been taken by 41-year-old Stephen Salyer.
Investigation confirmed Salyer had taken the vehicle without the consent of the owner. During the investigation probable cause was also found to charge Salyer with Unlawful Trespass and False Pretenses or Tokens.
Salyer was located on the morning of 8/28/2021 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Williston Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to his charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/23/21 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Fax: 802-878-2742