Baton Rouge Contractors Rally Together To Help Neighbors With Hurricane Recovery
Better Built Contractors and other Louisiana contractors have joined forces in preparation for a potentially catastrophic hurricane.
It's time we stand up and do what is right. We need to get people back into their homes as quickly and efficiently as possible,”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Category 4 storm is expected to hit Louisiana on the date that Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005. While Katrina was just classified at three before making landfall southwest of New Orleans, Ida has been upgraded from 2 and will now make landfall as potentially catastrophic Category 4.
As a result of the anticipated destruction from the storm, Better Built Contractors and a few other Baton Rouge areas, trusted companies have rallied together with one thing in mind, Rebuilding THEIR community.
They hope to grow this group and work with as many quality local contractors as possible.
These companies have had their hands in this community rebuilding since the flood of 2016, and all have more than enough experience in handling insurance claims.
They're not here to compete. They are here to help their neighbors!
"We love our communities and want to be there for our neighbors every step of the way. It's time we stand up and do what is right. We need to get people back into their homes as quickly and efficiently as possible," says Better Built Contractors Owner Gage Wilkinson.
"Our goal is to help. We've been through it, we know how tough it can be, and we want to help as many people get back into their homes as possible," said Wilkinson.
We are calling on all Baton Rouge area contractors to participate in this group effort. If you are interested in joining us for this noble cause, please contact us at (225) 369-1119 to see how you can join.
Everyone wants their home back, and we are here to help make that happen as quickly as possible. Please spread the word so we can start helping ASAP!
"A lot of these homeowners have no idea how much work has gone on behind the scenes. We wanted to let them know that we will have their backs through this entire process, and Better Built is here for our community," said Wilkinson.
Our goal has always been to help people rebuild stronger and better than before, but we can't do it without your help! Please shout out the excellent work that Baton Rouge contractors are doing during these challenging times, and let's get the word out about this remarkable group effort."
These local companies are prepared and fully loaded with tarps and ready to get everyone covered as soon as possible.
The group is looking to get a group of guys ready and willing to work together for the Lafayette and New Orleans areas!
To learn more about the Baton Rouge area contractors that are in this effort, please visit their Facebook group at:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/572309943804833/
Or you can visit the Better Built Contractors website at:
https://betterbuiltla.com/
