Alta Data Technologies Recognized as a Top Supplier by Aerospace & Defense Review for Second Straight Year
Growth Through Innovation and Quality of MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC Products
This award demonstrates our entire teams’ commitment to provide the very best product and services in the 1553 and ARINC market.”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) is excited to announce that Aerospace & Defense Review selected Alta as a top ten aerospace provider for the second straight year. This prestigious award recognizes Alta’s growth, innovation and quality in providing industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products. The review documents Alta’s rapid growth since its’ inception in 2007 where new technologies are combined with advanced quality and manufacturing processes to produce unmatched products for aerospace customers.
— Richard Schuh, CEO of Alta
“We have been quite impressed by Alta's, expertise in providing efficient and innovative aviation solutions,” said Jonathan Allred, Managing Editor of Aerospace & Defense Review magazine." We congratulate Alta on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue.”
“This recognition is such a privilege and we thank Aerospace & Defense Review for the honor. This award demonstrates our entire teams’ commitment to provide the very best product and services in the 1553 and ARINC markets. Even though we have grown to be one of the largest suppliers in our market niche, we’ve never forgotten our first customers that believed in our goal to bring fresh, innovative products and services to the industry. By offering the only 3rd generation, packet off-loading protocol engines, along with our leading manufacturing practices, we’ve been able to grow and keep a personal support promise for all customers – backed-up with an industry-leading 5-year warranty,” states Richard Schuh, CEO and co-founder of Alta.
Schuh continues, “But we haven’t rested on the 50,000+ items shipped and over $150M in sales! We just released five new products this August alone, including 4 new in-line interfaces (NLINE). As the name suggests, we’ve taken our leading, full-featured 1553 and ARINC protocol engines and embedded the circuitry directly in the cable assembly with Ethernet, USB and Thunderbolt interfaces. In addition, we released a next-generation Ethernet-1553 converter board, MEZ-E1553, that customers can embed directly in their custom systems. The same application software written for our PCI Express, XMC, PMC, VPX, etc. interfaces can run, without changes, on our new NLINE products.”
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry-leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes, and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, and Linux. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com
