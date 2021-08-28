Bbc Asian network spins Ibbz Awan's new song on radio show

Gucci mask Ibbz awan snapchat screenshot

LONDON , MIDDLESEX , UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Limelight and Kan D Man showcase the very best new music around. With a particular focus on UK rap, drill, R&B and MC talent, expect to hear two hours of pure fire with the latest releases and an expertly curated playlist of the best tunes being dropped from homegrown talent as well as from desi artists around the world.

Pioneers of the BBC Asian network Dj Limelight spun Ibbz Awan’ new song Dont you know.

Ibbz Awan has been working on music for at least the last two years, and it might just be his time to take the scene by storm, his continuous graft paying off. Ibbz Awan is a skillful rapper, and ‘Don’t You Know’ a relatable heavy-hitter. Check out the video, and the single is available now for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

Ibbz Awan has been making noise from Hounslow these last couple of years.

Dj Limelight Born and raised in the East London town of Ilford, he had a South Asian upbringing and also developed an interest in music, particularly Hip hop. DJ Limelight has worked as a producer and has supposedly sold more than 250,000

mixtape CDs during his early years as a DJ. Some of the mixtapes feature acts such as N-Duz and Tinie Tempah.

He has been a BBC radio host since 2008 and is championed for bringing unsigned musicians on to his show to perform on-air rap battles. He works along side The Kan D Man.

In mid 2017, BBC Asian Network's management was merged with BBC Radio 1Xtra. Head of BBC Asian Network Mark Strippel was given joint control of both stations.

The station now broadcasts mainly in English, but has retained Sunday evening shows in South Asian languages. BBC Asian Network covers only the Indian subcontinent, with the rest of the continent – such as Japan, China, Hong Kong – not covered by the station.

The station's output consists largely of music and talk programmes.On Fridays at 4:00 p.m., the station broadcasts The Official Asian Music Chart, compiled by the Official Charts Company and based on sales and streams across a seven-day period

For Ibbz Awan to be featured and aired numerous times on this show is definitely a big step for the Hounslow based star to further his up and coming talent to endorse within his music career.

To watch other videos by Ibbz Awan and other sounds he has created simply search for him on YouTube, Instagram, spotify or apple itunes.