Ibbz Awan invited to waterloo sunset session by Atlantic record A&R

Ibbz Awan is in gear ready to launch a rap career in the UK

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, ENGLAND, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterloo Sunset Test Shoots | Ibbz Awan archives was performed and grabbed All of our souls at the Waterloo Sunset Test shoots were filmed in an early style of Cloud Sessions, essentially this playlist features our start as we were building our appearance and looking for that right corner and even name, priorly called ‘coach sessions’. Along the way it was inevitable to learn and improve on things like placing a ceiling mic and ND filters. Test shoots feature 17 wonderful artists with over 50 songs that helped us pilot this project.Waterloo Sunset is dedicated to giving artists an authentic platform to perform new music and different music types in an exquisite spotlight. An essential place where music lovers come for original experiences that they love to share. Bringing a unique community together, from all over the world, The Waterloo Sunset mantra is 'Artists First'.

Ibbz Awan definitely felt in his comfort zone performing one of the most heart felt songs we have ever heard in the studio. Talking about losses of his loved one, the same way we remember ours is by setting a charity alongside these sessions. Ibbz Awan was willing to help.

The Joe Strummer Foundation provides opportunities for musicians and support to projects around the world that create empowerment through music. Visit: www.waterloosunset.co.uk/tjsf Waterloo Sunset is proud to support the great work our friends at the foundation do. Never has there been a better time for positive actions and what better way than through music! So from day 1 we've teamed up to raise awareness and support this charity. You too can get involved and show your support by donating @ for www.waterloosunset.co.uk

Atlantic A&R mickey invited Ibbz Awan to perform this wonderful session which left everybody in aw with the real raw lyrics which were beautifully put together by ibbz to tell his story through his perception of losing his mother from an early age and then later on his only sister.

Ibbz Awan’s talent has been recently been shining and heard on radio by people all across the UK and overseas.

Ibbz Awan was also featured on DJ Limelights BBC Asian network late night show to high light his new song ‘Dont you Know’ This song received a massive reception online by the public as it gained 100,000 views in just over a week. The music video showed a short film in the beginning which represented Ibbz Awans life as a young adolescent to a modern day grown business man.

