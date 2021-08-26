Blackbox session Gucc Lambo

West londons hidden talent

I got clients calling my phone Everytime you wana go loco” — Ibbz Awan

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, ENGLAND, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from West London, Hounslow to be exact, Ibbz Awan has just recently released a brand new single, called ‘Don’t You Know’, produced by Jay Productions. ‘Don’t You Know’ has already been well received by the public, with the music video, released via Link Up TV, racking up over 100k views in the first ten days of release. Ibbz delivers a hard-hitting drill banger that delves into his upbringing and way of life, having a desire to possibly go on the straight and narrow, yet getting dragged back into the lifestyle. No matter the means, Ibbz affirms that he is making his bread and enjoying the perks of success.

The music video is shot by Jargon in Hounslow, with Ibbz Awan appearing wearing the latest Gucci Off The Grid tracksuit, chilling on the block with some of his mates and alluring females, flexing his wealth. The intro for the video is dramatized to reflect the similarities from ’06 to present, and how Ibbz still has to deal with the stresses of people ringing his line for business. Yet the stark contrast from sitting around in a park to owning his own horse stable shows the level up. Ibbz Awan is obviously about growth, as a musician and businessman, moving on to bigger and better.

Ibbz Awan has been working on music for at least the last two years, and it might just be his time to take the scene by storm, his continuous graft paying off. Ibbz Awan is a skillful rapper, and ‘Don’t You Know’ a relatable heavy-hitter. Check out the video, and the single is available now for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

Ibbz Awan has been making noise from Hounslow these last couple of years.

The unsigned talent has done a blackbox freestyle where he expresses his pain for his lost ones.

He then released a song called chico which is a calm relaxed ‘wavy’ type of sound known in the UK.

Ibbz Awan Also went on to release the Rain freestyle where he is talking about past life on the streets of Hounslow.

He also helps out within his community to better the youths to keep them of the roads and encourages them not to lead astray. He has also worked with YMCA Ealing to provide food for people living in the shelters as well encourages everyone around him to set up pop up charitable events, even if he isn't present.

He is definitely one to watch out for as he’s always filled with surprises.

