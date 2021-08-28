Jessica From Healthy Fit Fab Moms Celebrates 100K
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Boscarini is known as the founder of Healthy Fit Fab Moms to more than 100,000 fans on Instagram. This popular Content Creator is a Holistic Nutritionist, Fitness Instructor, and Mom of 5 renowned for her family-friendly health and fitness tips.
Jessica has made it her mission to help moms and moms-to-be on their health, nutrition, and fitness journeys. She believes that being healthy is a lifestyle and feels the best way to teach your children how to be healthy is to be their #1 example.
Jessica also helps with pregnancy preparation, planning, and breastfeeding advice. Her followers appreciate how openly she shares her struggles with fertility, miscarriages, and stillbirth!
Jessica's struggles have led to her support for nonprofits such as Every Mother Counts and Family Compass. She is also very excited about her new collaboration with Black and Decker! https://www.instagram.com/reel/
HealthyFitFabMoms is now accepting brand collaborations for the fall. Email her at: jessb@healthyfitfabmoms.com
Rose Campbell
