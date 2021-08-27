Slide repair/rock scaling project scheduled to begin Tuesday in Wind River Canyon

An $8.78 million slide stabilization/rock scaling project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 31, alongside US20/WY789 through Wind River Canyon between Shoshoni and Thermopolis.

Prime contractor is Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, which will be hauling equipment into the area beginning Monday, Aug. 30.

"The contractor plans to start slide stabilization work, with rock scaling, near the Upper Wind River Campground and the canyon tunnels," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland.

Erz said the state campground will remain open for public use at all times during slide stabilization efforts.

Rockfall scaling locations in Wind River Canyon include milepost 116.3 (highway tunnels), mileposts 116.79 to 116.82 (north of the tunnels/just south of the Fremont/Hot Springs county line), mileposts 118.12 to 118.18, and mileposts 120.41 to 120.61 (3 miles north of the county line).

"The contractor should only be working one of these sections at a time unless unforeseen circumstances change this schedule," Erz said. "Traffic should expect 20-minute delays, with 1-way traffic when everything is clear for falling rocks. The contractor expects these areas to take a month to manually clear loose rocks from the canyon wall ledges."

The Wind River Canyon slide stabilization project includes slide repair, grading, slide stabilization rock (SSR), manual rock scaling, rock fall mitigation and other work on US20/WY789 beginning at milepost 115.9 through 123.12 inside the canyon between Shoshoni and Thermopolis.

Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kaia Tharp, P.E., at (307) 864-3200, or by email at kaia.tharp@wyo.gov

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.