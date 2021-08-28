Health Conference Offering 21 CEUs Gives $300 Discount for Early Bird Special
CellCore Biosciences’ Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO) Practitioner Event Will Be Held October 28–30, 2021
ECO gives us the opportunity to connect personally with the awesome practitioners who are the heart of our company.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This season’s Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO) event will be held October 28th through the 30th and qualifies for up to 21 continuing education units (CEUs) for many types of practitioners. The hosting company, CellCore Biosciences, is currently offering practitioners to save $300 on tickets if they purchase by 11:59 PM MT on August 31, 2021.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
The event provides three days of ground-breaking education for health practitioners from around the world. CellCore hosts ECO to cover the latest cutting-edge discoveries in alternative medicine so they can continue to perpetuate the company’s mission of restoring hope and health.
October ECO will be held in Boise, Idaho at the Boise Centre. Participants can attend in-person or virtually.
Registration for both in-person and virtual is open now, and practitioners can use code EARLYBIRD30 to get 30% off their ticket through August 31st. See the CellCore website (https://eco.cellcore.com/) for registration information and options.
This October’s ECO speakers will include CellCore co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, along with many other leading functional medicine practitioners. Some of the scheduled topics include mental and emotional health solutions, protocols for dental procedures, the misconceptions on virology, the latest research on mitochondria, and much more.
Along with these educational topics, ECO will also dive into CellCore products (https://cellcore.com/collections/products), case studies, and applications. This includes the latest product information, such as CellCore’s proprietary Carbon Technology that helps drive and deliver the majority of their ingredients. Networking and product discounts are also a highlight for attendees.
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “ECO gives us the opportunity to connect personally with the awesome practitioners who are the heart of our company. Making sure these individuals are inspired and informed is a huge part of helping as many people as we can on their healing journeys.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com