A measure to grant state judicial branch employees the first-ever paid state holiday on California Native American Day will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Assembly concurred in Senate amendments on a 73-0 bipartisan vote on Thursday.
You just read:
Bill creating paid holiday for state workers on California Native American Day will go to governor
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.