Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,644 in the last 365 days.

Bill creating paid holiday for state workers on California Native American Day will go to governor

A measure to grant state judicial branch employees the first-ever paid state holiday on California Native American Day will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Assembly concurred in Senate amendments on a 73-0 bipartisan vote on Thursday.

You just read:

Bill creating paid holiday for state workers on California Native American Day will go to governor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.