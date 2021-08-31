Biosense Webster Maintains Monopoly Within the Global Electrophysiology and Cardiac Ablation Device Market

Biosense Webster: Cardiac Electrophysiology Catheter. Retrieved from: https://www.jnjmedicaldevices.com/en-US/companies/biosensewebster

There is a trend towards non-irrigated RF catheters in the cardiac ablation catheter market. Ultimately, this is lowering the ASP within the market due to the less expensive prices.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global electrophysiology (EP) and cardiac ablation devices market. The reports include the devices used for monitoring electrical signals in the heart to diagnose arrhythmias or to assist in cardiac ablation procedures. Overall, the electrophysiology catheter market is expected to grow steadily by 2025, along with the cardiac ablation catheter market, which iData forecasts will be driven by procedure increases, and preference towards less expensive non-irrigated RF catheters.

According to iData's Global Electrophysiology & Cardiac Ablation Device Market Report, the electrophysiology catheter market is expected to increase by 2025 and reach $2,911 million. Similarly, the cardiac ablation catheter market is increasing to reach $3,474 million by 2025. This report includes procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, procedures, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes conventional EP catheters, advanced EP catheters, radiofrequency (RF) cardiac ablation catheters, and cryoablation catheters. The overall ASP of diagnostic EP catheters will decrease at a relatively low rate, due to the introduction of more advanced steerable and mapping catheters. Despite this, unit growth has accelerated, coinciding with the FDA approval of Biosense Webster’s radiofrequency (RF) catheters for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. In the cardiac ablation catheter market, there is a shortage of electrophysiologists and nurses which is encouraging the development of minimally invasive arrhythmia treatments with shorter procedure times.

Among the many competitors within the global market, Biosense Webster is the dominant leader in both markets. Biosense Webster has been competing solely in the EP and cardiac ablation markets, where it has held commanding market-leading positions. The company offers the CARTO®3 3D mapping and EP recording system, SmartAblate® RF ablation generator and remote steering systems, and the nMARQ® RF ablation generator.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

