Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, Rule 18, and ESUs

All accredited school systems (public and non-public) are required to complete a Rule 10 Assurance Statement annually. The Assurance Statement must be completed to reflect compliance or indicate areas of noncompliance as your school system starts the 2021-2022 school year.

The Assurance Statement for public school districts is web-based and will be available on the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab beginning Monday, September 6, 2021. An activation code is required and is obtained from the District Administrator to add the collection to the NDE Portal account. Public Schools must submit their Assurance Statement through the NDE Portal by November 1. Paper copies will not be accepted.

Note: Nonpublic, Special Purpose, Rule 18, and ESUs must continue to submit paper copies of their Assurance Statements to the NDE.

Please note the following:

In the online Assurance Statement, public school district administrators will be asked to check Yes or No for each Rule 10 item in the statement, indicating compliance or non-compliance. Superintendents will receive a letter and an email, both of which will include links to the NDE website, where Rule 10 and supporting documents can be found.

For the 2021-22 school year,