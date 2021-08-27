Submit Release
ADVISER Validation Open for 2021-2022; Follow Up Collection Due Sept. 15

Public School District and Special Purpose Schools

ADVISER Validation is now open with reports and errors for the 2021-2022 Fall Collection. Some reports that are not used in the Fall will be activated later on.

Don’t forget: the 2020-2021 ADVISER Follow Up Collection due dates is now Sept. 15 with an Audit Window through Oct. 2.

The Follow Up Collection includes (but is not limited to) 2020-2021: Student and Teacher Course Sections (all courses finished over the summer) School Enrollment (2020-2021 completers, dropouts, and end of year transfers) Special Education (especially transfers and exiters)

