eLuma Ranks No. 38 on Utah Business Fast 50

eLuma honored for outstanding revenue performance over the past five yearsLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma, a leading provider of mental health and special education solutions for K-12 schools, today announced that it has been recognized on the Utah Business Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies in Utah. Coming in at No. 38, this marks the company’s first recognition on this list.
eLuma was honored for the company’s strong revenue growth from 2016 to 2020.
According to Utah Business, the companies honored on this year’s Fast 50 were selected based on a combination of five-year revenue growth and total revenue. They are then ranked in order of 2020 growth. .
“We have such an incredible team of resilient and dedicated individuals at eLuma, and this recognition is truly a testament to the amazing things we have been able to do together,” said Jeremy Glauser, eLuma’s CEO and Founder. “Looking at the past year specifically, the pandemic has drastically accelerated the adoption of online therapy and special education in schools, making our services an extremely vital part to schools’ offerings. We have been providing online therapy solutions well before everyone transitioned to virtual settings, and the demand continues to grow. We are so excited to continue offering services that are so important as we care for the overall student.”
A recent report from eLuma found that currently, nine in ten schools are using online therapy and SPED services, compared to about one in three schools using some online therapy pre-pandemic. Sourcing and hiring qualified therapists and practitioners became a major issue during the pandemic, especially for schools in rural areas.
eLuma continues to focus on building out its offerings with students’ needs directly in mind. Recently, eLuma established an integrated mental health services model focused on student, family, and school staff support to address MTSS needs and support the increased number of children and adolescents in need of mental health services.
eLuma also ranked No. 1379 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country.
eLuma Mental Health and Special Education Solutions is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy for special education and mental health support. The company provides an array of related services, which include speech, occupational, and physical therapies, and as well as effective online delivery of mental health services to K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. All of eLuma’s services are delivered live and online by licensed professional therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike.
