Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

August 27, 2021

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne.

The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Ann Barrack were called to the 11000 block of Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland for a reported stabbing. When troopers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, a 45-year-old female, suffering from a stab wound to her upper chest area. Emergency medical service personnel responded and the victim was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region assumed the investigation. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was visiting with friends when Cropper attacked her on the front steps of the residence. The victim told troopers she and Cropper had previously been in a relationship.

Witnesses of the assault identified Cropper as the suspect in this case. One witness intervened in the assault and prevented Cropper from further assaulting the victim. The witness sustained minor injuries during the incident; however, did not require medical attention. Cropper fled the scene prior to police arrival. An arrest warrant was issued for Cropper’s arrest.

Troopers on the scene, along with officers from the Princess Anne Police Department and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough search of the area in an effort to locate Cropper.

The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov